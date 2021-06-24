‘A gaping hole of rubble:’ Thankful survivor recounts rescue

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Barry Cohen and his wife were sound asleep in their beachside condominium near Miami when he heard what he thought was a crack of thunder. He says they got up, opened the door leading to their hallway and faced a pile of rubble and billowing smoke. The two couldn’t get out on their own but were eventually rescued by firefighters using equipment to get people out of the building. The couple survived the collapse of Champlain Towers South Condo early Thursday. But at least one person was killed in the collapse and rescuers were still combing the building’s rubble for others.