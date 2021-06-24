2 killed in Barron County crash

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - Two men were killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Barron County.

The crash happened at 12:09 p.m. on Highway 48 near 10th Street just east of Cumberland.

According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, Damien Weiss, 19, of Turtle Lake and his passenger, Dallas McDowell, 21, of Amery were in a car when they crossed the centerline and hit a dump truck.

Both Weiss and McDowell were pronounced dead at the scene. The dump truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 48 was closed for eight hours.