Young drivers could soon receive a learner’s permit at 15

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Young prospective drivers may soon be able to receive a learner's permit at an earlier age.

The Wisconsin State Assembly passed a bill Tuesday that permits drivers to get their learner's permit at 15.

Previously, the youngest age to obtain a learner's permit was 15 and a half. The bill also requires 50 hours of driving, up from 30 hours previously, and lengthens the time a permit is valid from 12 months to 18 months.

"It gives students that full year, it gives them more time to practice with their parents. Raising the required driving log to 50 hours is great," said Ryan Hammett, owner of Accountable Driver Education in Eau Claire. "They are going to get practice in each season, whereas now, with just that six month window, there is a good chance they could possibly miss driving through the snow. This will give them an opportunity to get practice in every season."

The earliest age a driver in Wisconsin can receive a probationary license would remain 16. The bill now goes to Gov. Tony Evers.