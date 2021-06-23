You Ask, We Answer: Why are veterinarian clinics so backed up?

MONDOVI (WQOW) - It's another edition of "You Ask, We Answer." On Wednesday, Garry asked, "why are veterinarian clinics so backed up?"

The Animal Wellness Center of Buffalo Valley in Mondovi is normally able to schedule pets for an appointment with a couple days of owners calling, but lately, they've had to book appointments out as far as two weeks.

Officials at the clinic said their surgery schedule is also booked out until the end of August.

Lead vet tech Bailee Miller believes the spike in pet adoptions has led to their increased patient-load.

According to the American Pet Products Association, approximately 12.6 million U.S. households got a new pet last year after the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Despite how busy they are, Miller advises you to not avoid the vet's office or delay care for your furry friend.

"The sooner you contact us the better. Then we can fit you in sooner or get you on our schedule sooner. Every day, we do have emergency blocks in our schedule so that if something does arise that is urgent, we can try to fit you into that spot," Miller said.

Miller said they've hired three additional staff members to help keep up with the extra work.

