Women’s drinking rates start to mirror men’s

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Women are closing the gap. According to the national institute on alcohol abuse and alcoholism, women's drinking rates are starting to mirror men's.

In a survey completed by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 4.5% of women 18 and older engaged in binge drinking compared to men's 8.3%.

According to the L.E. Phillips Libertas Center, women are using alcohol to cope with anxiety, stress, isolation and daily living, and that the increase could also be attributed to a cultural shift.

"There's been a shift in the cultural perspective on alcohol and women. Women are being told more regularly that they almost deserve a drink after dealing with just their daily lives and dealing with that, trying to find that balance between work and home, that it's becoming much more normalized in society," said Corina Fisher, a licensed psychologist with the L.E. Phillips Libertas Treatment Center.

Fisher said the physical ailments that tend to occur from alcohol abuse in men and women are relatively the same, but women tend to see problems like cirrhosis of the liver develop quickly due to their smaller frame.

The National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism classifies heavy drinking for women as consuming more than three drinks a day or more than seven drinks per week.