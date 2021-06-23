UK won’t extend deadline for EU citizens to apply to stay

LONDON (AP) — The British government says it won’t extend the June 30 deadline for European Union citizens in the U.K. to apply for permanent residency or risk losing their right to live and work in the U.K. Britain’s departure from the EU last year ended the automatic right of people from the bloc to settle in the U.K. That means citizens of the EU and several other European countries must apply online for confirmation of their “settled status.” The U.K. government says there have been 5.6 million applications, but the number of people who have not applied is unknown. Advocates for EU citizens worry that some people are still unaware they need to apply or are caught in a backlog of applications.