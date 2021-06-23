Texas grand jury issues no indictments in Black inmate death

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A grand jury in Texas has declined to indict eight jailers over the in-custody death of a Black man who died after struggling with detention officers. But the Collin County grand jury also issued a rare statement Tuesday calling for the creation of a work group to study the March death of Marvin Scott III. The grand jury found no probable cause to charge the eight jailers with a crime in connection with Scott’s death, which was ruled a homicide in April. Lee Merritt, an attorney representing Scott’s family, said on Twitter that there was sufficient evidence for an indictment and that the family is hopeful a federal grand jury will review the case.