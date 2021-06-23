Severe storm chances Thursday come with higher humidity

There's a chance of thunderstorms beginning late tonight, with more rounds to follow with a few possibly being severe.

The first round that arrives late tonight/early tomorrow morning is most likely to bring strong storms to our north, but anywhere north of highway 29 could see an isolated severe storm.

After a break in the action during the day, more storms pop up Thursday afternoon, when all the Chippewa Valley is at risk for severe weather, with areas northwest of the Chippewa River included in the lowest risk category, meaning that isolated severe storms are possible.

The strongest storms will likely form south and east of Eau Claire where scattered severe storms are possible.

The main threats are large hail and damaging straight-line wind gusts, with tornadoes and flash flooding threats being fairly low. There will be heavy rain, but our dry ground and low rivers/streams will limit any flooding to streets during the heaviest rainfall.

Humidity will continue to rise tonight, fueling some of these storm chances into early tomorrow. Another break in the storms lasts Thursday night through much of Friday before the next round of storms arrives later Friday afternoon/evening.

This chance lasts into Saturday, after which just slight chances of thunderstorms are possible Sunday through the middle of next week.