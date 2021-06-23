Safety tips for using fireworks

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - With the Fourth of July a little over a week away, firework tents are popping up all over the Chippewa Valley. But before you set them off, health officials are reminding you to use caution.

A registered nurse with HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital said to always keep water nearby, never light fireworks near trees, and always light just one firework at a time.

"Never try to relight a firework," RN Regi Geissler said. "So, if you were to light the fuse and it doesn't go off, don't try to relight it because chances are it's just delayed and if you go to relight it, it could explode and explode in your face."

Geissler added to not let children play with fireworks, including sparklers, which can get as hot as 2,000 degrees, creating a risk of second and third-degree burns. She said a good alternative to sparklers is glow sticks, so kids can have fun too.