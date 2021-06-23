Royal Credit Union merging with Peoples Choice Credit Union

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- Two western and central Wisconsin credit unions are becoming one.

Royal Credit Union and Peoples Choice Credit Union are merging and will use the Royal Credit Union name.

Peoples Choice is based in Medford with 5,000 members and $50 million in assets. RCU is much bigger, serving 230,000 members in two states.

“We recognized the opportunity that merging with Peoples Choice provides to bring Royal’s value proposition and community involvement to an area of central Wisconsin that is a logical expansion because of its close proximity to our highly successful Colby branch,” said Brandon Riechers, Royal Credit Union president & CEO. “Royal is well-known and respected in the area, which is already familiar with credit unions and the value they bring to a community.”

Peoples Choice currently serves members in Clark, Chippewa, Price, Taylor and Rusk counties.

“The team members of Peoples Choice Credit Union, as well as the board of directors, have been privileged to serve our members and communities,” said Tom Judnic, Peoples Choice Credit Union board chair. “We believe Royal is well positioned to serve the needs of our members by offering personalized financial products and outstanding service. Royal’s values-driven culture and commitment to community align with the mission of Peoples Choice. We are working with Royal to ensure a smooth transition for our valued members.”

The merger was approved by the board of directors on June 21. It is now pending regulatory approval before taking effect. It is expected to be completed later this summer.