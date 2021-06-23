Recreational drone users now need certification

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you fly a drone, as of June 22, you'll need to pass a test before you get it in the air again.



Sixteen organizations across the United States teach a class for this test, including Chippewa Valley Technical College.

The Recreational Unmanned Aircraft Systems Safety Test, also known as TRUST, is now a requirement before you fly a drone. TRUST was developed by the Federal Aviation Administration to give recreational drone operators the information needed to fly their drone safely.



CVTC is one of only 16 organizations offering the course for certification at this time, with classes both online and in person. It is not a requirement you take the course before the test.

The FAA said there are more than 500,000 registered recreational drones in the United States.

"I think that biggest part of the TRUST exam is just to make sure everyone has a base understanding of what the expectations are," said CVTC course instructor Shawn Creviston. "What you can do as a flyer, and what you should be concerned about, or actions you can take to make sure your flight is safe so you don't pose any risk to anybody."

The CVTC course takes a month to complete and teaches how to fly a drone, a drone's features, and what to avoid when flying. And though the course costs a little more than a $150 at CVTC, the test to get the certification is free. And if you're found flying without one, you can face a fine. We will update this story when the FAA says what the fine will be.

The certification does not expire, and Creviston said the test only takes a few minutes before you get back to flying.

For commercial drone operators there is a different CVTC course, test, and license that's needed.