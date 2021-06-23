Police in New Berlin shoot, critically injure individual

NEW BERLIN, Wis. (AP) — State officials say police in the Milwaukee suburb of New Berlin have shot and critically wounded a person with a gun. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says dispatchers received a call about an armed individual about 10 p.m. Tuesday in New Berlin. DOJ says that after confronting the person, an officer shot the individual. According to officials, the wounded individual was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident. The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave. DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the case.