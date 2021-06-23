Myanmar’s junta leader attends military conference in Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — The leader of Myanmar’s military junta has attended an international conference in Moscow, an appearance that reflects Russia’s eagerness to develop ties with it despite international opprobrium. The military in Myanmar ousted the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, saying her party’s landslide victory in elections last November resulted from massive voter fraud. Security forces have brutally suppressed widespread popular protests against the military takeover, killing hundreds of protesters and carrying out waves of arrests. The junta’s leader claimed in Wednesday’s speech at the conference that it was trying to consolidate a democratic system that has “degraded.” The conference was organized by Russia’s Defense Ministry.