Myanmar trial of Australian advisor to Suu Kyi still not set

BANGKOK (AP) — The case of an Australian economist and advisor to Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi who like her was arrested when the military seized power in February remains in legal limbo as a court considers where he should be tried. Suu Kyi, her advisor Sean Turnell and three former Cabinet ministers were charged in March under Myanmar’s official secrets law, which is punishable by up to 14 years in prison. Turnell has not appeared in public since he was detained on Feb. 6 and did not attend Wednesday’s court hearing. The exact details of Turnell’s alleged offense and those of the others charged have not been made public.