McDonell falls, Chi-Hi advances to state softball tournament, other scores

(WQOW)- Both Chi-Hi and McDonell looked to advance to the state softball tournament on Wednesday, but only one of them would move on.

The Macks fell 3-2 to Hurley in Division 5 play, just one game shy of punching their ticket to state.

Chi-Hi held off Marshfield in a back-and-forth D1 battle that ended 5-4, and they will return to state.

The Cardinals will begin their state tournament run in the quarterfinals starting Monday in Green Bay.

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES

  • Baldwin-Woodville 5, Merrill 3
  • Prescott 3, Northwestern 0
  • Fall Creek 6, Phillips 10
  • Blair-Taylor 6, Horicon 5
  • Independence/Gilmanton 2, Seneca 3

