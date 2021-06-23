McDonell falls, Chi-Hi advances to state softball tournament, other scores
(WQOW)- Both Chi-Hi and McDonell looked to advance to the state softball tournament on Wednesday, but only one of them would move on.
The Macks fell 3-2 to Hurley in Division 5 play, just one game shy of punching their ticket to state.
Chi-Hi held off Marshfield in a back-and-forth D1 battle that ended 5-4, and they will return to state.
The Cardinals will begin their state tournament run in the quarterfinals starting Monday in Green Bay.
OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES
- Baldwin-Woodville 5, Merrill 3
- Prescott 3, Northwestern 0
- Fall Creek 6, Phillips 10
- Blair-Taylor 6, Horicon 5
- Independence/Gilmanton 2, Seneca 3