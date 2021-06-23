Lynx overcome 18-point deficit, beat Dream for 3rd time

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 26 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks, Damiris Dantas added 23 points and the Minnesota Lynx overcame an 18-point first-half deficit to beat the Atlanta Dream 87-85 on Wednesday night. Napheesa Collier added 12 points to help Minnesota (6-7) beat Atlanta (5-8) for the third time this season. Courtney Williams led Atlanta with 24 points, making 11 of 19 field goals. Chennedy Carter added 16 points and Odyssey Sims 13.