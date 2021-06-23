Heat, more meaningful rain, and strong to severe storms to end the week

We're back! Another brief visit from the heat of the summer comes in through midweek with 80s, humidity and the chance at strong to severe storms.

Wednesday will be hot with highs near 85. Dew points will slowly climb into the 60s and our warm front moves closer. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 15 mph. Winds gusts will get as high as 30 mph at times.

Strong mid level winds will support the chance for strong to severe storms overnight into the very early morning hours Thursday. A level 1, marginal risk, for isolated severe hail will be the main threat after midnight through Daybreak Thursday.

We'll see a break from any action throughout the daytime hours Thursday with high temperatures climbing back to the mid 80s, depending on how much clear sky and sunshine we get. The humidity will be at its highest Thursday.

Then, as the rest of our surface wave moves closer, we'll see another round of thunderstorms late Thursday afternoon. A level 2, scattered risk, for severe storms with large hail, strong straight lines winds, and an isolated tornado has been issued for portions of western Wisconsin.

Scattered rain and thunder will linger into Friday as a second waves moves through. Beneficial rainfall through Friday night could reach upwards of 1 to 2 inches across the valley. This should help drought conditions across the state.

There are a few slight chances for isolated storms through the weekend, but the heat and humidity retreat slightly.