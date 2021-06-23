Florida man wanted in fatal 2007 crash arrested in Mexico

AVON PARK, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a man wanted in connection with a crash that killed a Florida couple in 2007 was arrested in Mexico. Troopers say Brian Dale Andrews was arrested earlier this week based on a tip and returned Wednesday to Florida to face charges in the 2007 traffic deaths of Danny and Patricia McCown. The highway patrol said Andrews, then 29, had a blood alcohol content nearly four times the legal limit at the time of the crash. Authorities say he fled the country to avoid prosecution. It wasn’t immediately known whether Andrews has a lawyer who can speak for him.