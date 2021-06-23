Fairfax Pool scheduled for upgrade in Capital Improvement Plan

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This week, the Eau Claire City Council approved the city's 2022-2026 Proposed Capital Improvement Plan. The capital projects generally involve improvements to land, buildings and equipment.

The Fairfax Pool is going to look a little different in the coming years. A total of $1.49 million will be allocated toward the pool.

The goal is to make the pool area a year-round recreational site. The project includes adding a second pavilion with four picnic tables for guests to rent. A new water play feature will create a safety zone between the zero depth and 50 meter area. For maintenance and improvement, the project's budget includes repainting the pool's shell and replacing the diving board.

By 2030, the plan is to construct a hockey rink near the Fairfax Pool.

The City of Eau Claire uses funds on hand and user feeds, and outside funding through grants, state and federal aid, to pay for Capital Improvement Plan projects.