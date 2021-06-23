Explosives added to toolbox for ship demolition in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Salvage crews dismantling an overturned cargo ship along the coast of Georgia are adding explosives to their toolbox. The multiagency command overseeing demolition of the Golden Ray said Wednesday they have approved the use of shaped explosive charges to cut through thick steel supports inside the ship. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes says it’s not certain the explosives will be needed. He says a length of anchor chain being used to saw the ship into giant chunks may be able to maneuver around the more stubborn steel. The Golden Ray capsized off St. Simons Island in September 2019. Roughly half the ship has been removed since demolition began in November.