EMS officials on hand for Country Fest

CADOTT, Wis. (WQOW) - With Country Fest kicking off this weekend, thousands are headed to Cadott for a weekend of music, camping and drinking.

To keep festival-goers safe, EMS is on hand all weekend at a medical tent.

There, attendees can receive general first aid, a place to find shade if they're overheated and immediate transportation to hospitals if necessary.

One of the concerns officials have is day drinking mixed with warm temperatures.

"When consuming alcohol in the heat, it's really important to pace yourself for one. Mix water in while drinking alcohol and then taking breaks from direct sunlight in order to cool off," said EMS Medical Director for the city of Eau Claire, Dr. Ethan Young.

Young suggested sitting in the shade for about 15 to 20 minutes while drinking water. He added that if you develop a headache, dizziness or general signs of fatigue, it may indicate signs of dehydration.