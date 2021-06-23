Elton John adds dates to final tour, including stadium shows

NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which includes stops at big stadiums in the U.S. “Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” will visit Frankfurt, Germany, on May 27, 2022, and will make several stops throughout Europe, including Milan, Liverpool and Paris. John also announced dates in North America, kicking off those shows on July 15, 2022 in Philadelphia. He will wrap the North American trek with two shows in Los Angeles on November 19 and 20, 2022. In 2023 he will play in New Zealand and Australia before wrapping up the tour, which began in 2018.