Eliminating business property tax gets bipartisan support

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bill to eliminate property taxes paid by Wisconsin businesses on equipment and furnishings is finding bipartisan support in the state Legislature. Republicans proposed eliminating the tax and included $202 million in the state budget proposal to pay for it. A separate bill to eliminate the tax cleared a Senate committee on Tuesday with a bipartisan 4-1 vote. The Legislature’s budget-writing Joint Finance Committee planned to take up the measure on Wednesday, clearing the way for the Senate and Assembly to vote on it next week along with the budget.