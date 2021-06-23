Skip to Content

Eliminating business property tax gets bipartisan support

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bill to eliminate property taxes paid by Wisconsin businesses on equipment and furnishings is finding bipartisan support in the state Legislature. Republicans proposed eliminating the tax and included $202 million in the state budget proposal to pay for it. A separate bill to eliminate the tax cleared a Senate committee on Tuesday with a bipartisan 4-1 vote. The Legislature’s budget-writing Joint Finance Committee planned to take up the measure on Wednesday, clearing the way for the Senate and Assembly to vote on it next week along with the budget.

Associated Press

