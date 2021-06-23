Edmunds picks the top convertibles for 2021

Edmunds (AP) — If last summer was all about hunkering down, staying safe and social distancing, 2021′s sunshine season will see us reconnecting with friends and getting back out into the world. What better way to embark on new adventures than in a convertible? The decision to buy a new drop-top might be easy to make, but selecting from the wide range of models is a bit more difficult. The experts at Edmunds are releasing a list Wednesday of their top convertibles for 2021.