Eau Claire’s high bridge closed for ‘significant structural issue’

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A landmark in Eau Claire has a "significant structural issue" and extra safety precautions are now being taken to keep everyone away.

The bridge, which crosses the Chippewa River, has a heave in the deck caused by a crack in one of the piers that supports the bridge. Due to that, and the railing being damaged by fallen tree limbs, the bridge was closed on Monday, June 21.

Since then, the city says, "additional changes in the condition of the bridge have occurred, making this a more urgent situation."

So, extra fencing and water barriers are being installed to keep boaters, walkers and bicyclists away.

"Every effort will be made to conserve this important piece of Eau Claire history, but the 140-year-old limestone and the nature of the bridge’s construction could mean some changes to the bridge," the city said in a news release. "The High Bridge played an important part in the development of the area when it was first built and continues to play an important part of people’s leisure, health, and transportation plans today."

According to the city, the bridge was inspected in November 2020 and "no indication of structural heaving or damage was noted."