Complaint: Flambeau school superintendent, board president charged for not holding meeting

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - Flambeau's superintendent of schools, her husband, and the school board president are all facing charges for allegedly not holding a meeting after a teacher said he was threatened by the superintendent's husband.

Superintendent Erica Schley is charged with misconduct in office and disorderly conduct. Her husband, Jeffrey Schley, is also charged with disorderly conduct and Flambeau School Board President Julie Hauser is charged with two counts of misconduct in office.

According to the criminal complaints filed in Rusk County Court:

A high school teacher said he was threatened by Jeffrey Schley to change his child's grade. The complaint says Schley believed his daughter had a chance to be ranked first in her class if that grade was changed.

Emails contained in the criminal complaint show that in January, Schley accused the teacher of grading subjectively and "perhaps even gender biased."

The teacher said he felt "Jeffrey Schley was threatening him and going to try to ruin his career."

In late January, two members of the Flambeau School Board requested a meeting on the issue; one of them saying the teacher had sent them a complaint. They said Hauser did not allow the meeting to happen.

The complaint cites Wisconsin Statute 120.11 which states "the school board shall hold a special school board meeting upon the written request of a school board member filed with the school district clerk, or in the school district clerk's absence, the school district president."

In early February, the teacher said he filed a complaint regarding the conduct of the superintendent and board president. The teacher said he was coerced to change the student's grade and he believed the superintendent, her husband and the board president were all in coordination.

The complaint also cites the Flambeau Policy Manual, which reads, "the District Administrator is designated to accept complaints directly from any member of the School District community or receive complaints that are initially filed with a school building administrator. Upon receipt of a complaint, either directly or through a school building administrator, a compliance officer will begin either an investigation or the compliance officer will designate a specific individual to conduct such a process."

Erica Schley is due in court on July 13 for an initial appearance.

Jeffrey Schley made his initial appearance on June 15 where he pleaded not guilty. A review hearing as been scheduled for Aug. 16.

Julie Hauser made her initial appearance on June 11. A status hearing will be held on July 26.