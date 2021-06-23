Canadian man pleads guilty to illegal weapons charge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to transporting 67 illegal guns in a rented truck that was pulled over on Interstate 94 in northwestern Minnesota earlier this year. Twenty-nine-year-old Dayne Sitladeen was a passenger in a truck that was pulled over near Fergus Falls in January for driving close to 100 mph, authorities said. The Star Tribune reports that a state trooper searched the truck after he smelled marijuana and Sitladeen and the driver gave him fake IDs. That’s when a bag of guns was discovered. Court documents state that Sitladeen was in the country illegally. At the time he was wanted on a 2019 Canadian arrest warrant for first-degree homicide, fentanyl distribution and possession of proceeds of crime.