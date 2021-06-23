Calls for extension of eviction ban as new deadline looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — With one week to go before the nationwide ban on evictions expires, the White House is acknowledging that the emergency pandemic protection will have to end at some point. The trick is devising the right sort of “off-ramp” to make the transition without massive social upheaval. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that the separate bans on evictions for both renters and mortgage holders were “always intended to be temporary.” Both will expire on June 30 unless extended. But Psaki would not say whether the administration was planning another extension.