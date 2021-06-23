Burglary suspects on the loose in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Police Department is warning Eau Claire residents, specifically in the Princeton Valley residential area to be on the lookout for burglary suspects.

According to the ECPD Facebook page, around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday morning 3-5 suspects were interrupted while breaking into a business. They fled the scene and are not from the area and no longer have vehicles available to them.

The suspects were last seen near the wooded area by Jingle Ct.

ECPD is concerned that the suspects may try to steal a vehicle from the area and are urging caution if you see anything suspicious.

They describe the suspects as males and one female all wearing ski masks.

If you see them you are asked to contact Eau Claire Police.

This story is developing