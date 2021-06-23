Skip to Content

Brooklyn Center police make arrest in death investigation

3:45 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating the death of a woman in Brooklyn Center. Officers were called to a welfare check about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and discovered the woman’s body. Multiple children inside the residence were unharmed, police said. A man has been arrested as part of the investigation, but no further details have been released. Police say there is no known ongoing threat or danger to the public.

Associated Press

