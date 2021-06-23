Bipartisan senators reach tentative plan on infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of senators has reached a tentative framework on an infrastructure deal ahead of a crucial meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House. That’s according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday to discuss the private talks. Biden has invited members from the group of 21 senators to the White House on Thursday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the senior staff to the president had two productive meetings with the bipartisan group at the Capitol. The group had been narrowing on a $1 trillion proposal of road, highway and other traditional infrastructure projects.