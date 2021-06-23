Bill would add ‘mej koob’ to list of marriage officiants in Wisconsin

Wisc. (WQOW) - On Tuesday, the state Assembly passed a bill that would expand the list of people who can officiate a marriage in Wisconsin.

As of now, an ordained member of the clergy and judges can perform marriage ceremonies, but with Senate Bill 14, a mej koob would be added to the list of officiants.

A mej koob is an individual in Hmong culture, usually a man, who negotiates the terms of the marriage between the families of the future bride and groom.

Chue Xiong of Eau Claire got married a few years ago using a mej koob.

But since this Hmong wedding ceremony is not legally recognized by the state, he said they will need to have a second ceremony with an official officiant.

"I think this bill would be great if it passes because one, it validates the Hmong community and their traditions. Two, it saves money on having to go out and find an officiant. And it also saves a lot of time," Xiong said.

Officials say the bill now heads to the governor's desk.