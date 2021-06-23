Biden faces growing pressure from the left over voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Progressives are growing increasingly frustrated with what they see as a lack of action from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on voting rights. The White House has characterized the issue as “the fight of his presidency.” But Biden has prioritized his economic initiatives, measures more likely to win Republican support in the Senate. And he’s shown no interest in diving into a messy debate over changing Senate rules to pass the legislation on Democratic votes alone. Progressives say they’re losing patience with the White House on an issue they see as urgent and necessary for the health of the democracy.