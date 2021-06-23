Beach club tied to US senator refutes claims its ‘all-white’

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — An exclusive Rhode Island beach club tied to Democratic U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse has broken its silence to defend itself from claims that it only allows white people after the controversy garnered national attention. Bailey’s Beach Club in Newport said in a statement Wednesday that the recent characterizations are “inaccurate and false.” The organization said it has included “people of many racial, religious, and ethnic backgrounds” from across the globe who come to summer in the famous coastal destination. Whitehouse, meanwhile, also apologized Wednesday for belonging to a Newport sailing club that he says isn’t diverse.