Badgers women’s head basketball coach attends round table in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Marisa Moseley, the newly appointed head women's basketball coach for the Wisconsin Badgers, huddled together with other college and high school coaches Wednesday night in Eau Claire to discuss girls basketball.

They gathered to discuss a variety of topics such as local recruiting, how the games evolution has effected the traditional post player, and how individual trainers can both hurt and help recruits as they aim to play at the collegiate level.