AP sources: Officials mulling ousting US prisons director

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior Biden administration officials have discussed whether to remove the holdover director of the beleaguered federal Bureau of Prisons who has been at the center of the agency’s myriad crises. The discussions about whether to fire Michael Carvajal are in the preliminary stages and a final decision hasn’t yet been made. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press. They weren’t authorized to publicly discuss the internal talks and spoke on condition of anonymity. The crises at the bureau include the rampant spread of coronavirus inside prisons and a failed response to the pandemic, escapes, deaths and critically low staffing levels that have hampered responses to emergencies.