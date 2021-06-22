Wisconsin DHS announces COVID testing plans for schools

MADISON (WQOW) - Wisconsin schools will have a new testing program to detect COVID-19 come fall after an announcement from the state Department of Health Services.

In accordance with CDC recommendations, Wisconsin's DHS said the new testing program will connect schools with DHS agency labs to receive testing materials.

Districts will be given a survey to select the testing program that suits their needs. Schools have the option to use diagnostic COVID-19 testing, periodic screenings in higher-risk communities, or event-based testing.

Those different methods will be reported via electronic record keeping.

"It's an electronic system where students will get enrolled in that system with their parents contact information, the test will be executed and results will come back to the student and their parents," said Julie Willems Van Dijk, DHS deputy secretary.

Testing will be available to all students, staff and their families. Participation will be voluntary and is free of charge.

According to DHS the program will be funded through a $175 million grant.