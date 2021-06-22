Wisconsin Assembly passes bills restricting food labeling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Food could not be labeled as meat, milk or dairy if they don’t contain those products under bills passed unanimously by the Wisconsin Assembly. The “truth in labeling” measures passed Tuesday are supported by the state’s agriculture and dairy industries as a way to combat what they say are misleading labels for products that don’t actually contain meat, milk or dairy. The California-based Plant Based Foods Association opposes the bills, calling them a misguided attack on innovation and free speech rights to use words and phrases that consumers understand. Bill supporters say the measures will help protect Wisconsin’s agriculture economy, while also putting pressure on the federal government to take action.