Wembley capacity increased for Euro 2020 semifinals, final

LONDON (AP) — The British government says more than 60,000 fans will be allowed into the semifinals and final of the European Championship at Wembley Stadium. No details have been provided yet on how fans from overseas can attend without having to quarantine after flying into London. The government had already agreed to increase the current group-stage capacity of about 22,000 to at least 40,000 for one game in the round of 16 game and the final three matches of the Euro 2020 tournament at the 90,000-seat stadium. Now Wembley will be allowed to be at about 75% capacity for the semifinals and final.