Walkabout on Wednesdays around Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Ditch the indoor meeting on Wednesdays and take it outside with Walkabout Wednesdays.

The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce and its partner, the Group Health Cooperative, are asking businesses to participate in Walkabout Eau Claire, an extension of Wellness Week.

Instead of one week to encourage people to get outside, Walkabout is a 10-day event that begins Wednesday, June 30 and will continue on each Wednesday with a final walk on September 1, 2021.

One minute of activity equals one point, and individuals can track up to 30 minutes of activity weekly. Points can be redeemed for prizes.

Upon free registration, documents will be emailed to track that activity.

"Last several years we've done a wellness walk during the summer, but we developed this as a staff to take a look at, we've been locked up for the past 15 or more months, we just wanted something simple and easy employers, employees, individuals could do throughout the summer to become active again," said Dave Minor, president & CEO of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.

Each week the walk will take place on a different course, although following the picked course is not required.

Participants are also not restricted to following the selected 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. timeframe.

Maps will be emailed out to on the Friday prior to the next Walkabout day.