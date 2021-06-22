Up and down heat and humidity the rest of the week

Monday was chilly, and Tuesday started the same, with temperatures starting in the 40s. Now as we roll through the rest of the week, we'll see a rollercoaster of heat and humidity, which will eventually bring us more rain.

Tuesday will be warmer with high temperatures back in the mid 70s. Humidity stays low as high pressure remains in the area. Winds will be from the west at 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. But, they'll be less frequent than Monday.

Sunshine will last through Wednesday. A warm front will gradually bring the heat back Wednesday too. High temperatures will jump another 10 degrees or so with highs in the mid 80s for Wednesday afternoon.

Humidity will rise too as we roll into the midweek. Dew points get into the mid 60s to low 70s through Thursday. This will give us that discomfort before the moisture help fuel thunderstorms for Thursday.

We already have a severe weather threat for Thursday. As of now the concentration of severe storms looks a little further south of the Chippewa Valley, but we're still 2 days out so expect changes to where these stronger storms will line up.

The rain will likely last into parts of Friday too and that will hopefully bring more much needed rain. Models suggest a shot at another widespread inch or greater through Friday evening, with isolated higher amounts.

It's back down the slide as we stroll into the weekend with highs falling back to the 70s. A few isolated storms may pop through the weekend too.