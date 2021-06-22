Tokyo governor takes time off due to fatigue before Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo’s metropolitan government says Gov. Yuriko Koike will take time off to recover from severe fatigue, one month before the Olympics begin. The host city’s leader has been deeply involved with preparations for the Olympics and Paralympics as well as the capital’s coronavirus response. At an online meeting related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, she apologized for her hoarse voice. Japanese media including NHK public television reported Koike was hospitalized. The Tokyo metropolitan government did not confirm the report but said Koike has severe fatigue requiring rest and will take time off from work through the end of the week.