Secret recording has Wisconsin seniors criticizing Gard

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s seniors were openly critical of coach Greg Gard during a late-season team meeting that was secretly recorded and sent to a newspaper. The Wisconsin State Journal says it received a 37-minute audio file this week of a Feb. 19 team meeting that included seven senior players, Gard and three assistant coaches. The newspaper said it received the recording from an anonymous email account and that it included only a portion of the actual meeting.