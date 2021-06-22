Sanó homer lifts Twins past Reds 7-5 in 12 innings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó hit a two-run homer in the 12th inning to lift Minnesota past Cincinnati 7-5. It was the fifth straight victory for the Twins and the fifth loss in a row for the Reds. The Twins earned their fourth consecutive extra-innings win after eight straight losses in extras to start the season. The game lasted 5:14 and ended 30 minutes past midnight. It began on a somber note with a remembrance of the late Mike Bell. He’s the former Reds player and Twins coach who was the younger brother of Reds manager David Bell and died of cancer this year.