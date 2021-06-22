Regis, Rice Lake, Boyceville advance to state baseball tournament

Regis, Rice Lake, Boyceville advance to state baseball tournamentUpdated
(WQOW) - Tuesday's WIAA baseball sectional tournament scores
Division 2
Sectional 1 - Rice Lake
Rice Lake 9, Osceola 1
Medford 7, Sparta 6 (8 innings)
Championship: Rice Lake 7, Medford 4 - Warriors advance to state for first time since 1982
Full D2 bracket available here
Division 3
Sectional 1 - Cumberland
St. Croix Falls 1, Cameron 0
Eau Claire Regis 5, Thorp/Gilman 2
Championship: Eau Claire Regis 5, St. Croix Falls 4 - Ramblers advance to state for first time since 2007
Full D3 bracket available here
Division 4
Sectional 1 - Shell Lake
Webster 10, Solon Springs/Northwood 7
Boyceville 17, Independece/Gilmanton 3
Championship: Boyceville 14, Webster 0 (5 innings) - Bulldogs advance to state for second season in a row
Sectional 2 - Athens
Edgar 2, Three Lakes/Phelps 1
Greenwood 15, St. Thomas Aquinas/Lena 1
Championship: Greenwood 7, Edgar 3