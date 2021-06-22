Regis, Rice Lake, Boyceville advance to state baseball tournament

(WQOW) - Tuesday's WIAA baseball sectional tournament scores

Division 2

Sectional 1 - Rice Lake

Rice Lake 9, Osceola 1

Medford 7, Sparta 6 (8 innings)

Championship: Rice Lake 7, Medford 4 - Warriors advance to state for first time since 1982

Full D2 bracket available here

Division 3

Sectional 1 - Cumberland

St. Croix Falls 1, Cameron 0

Eau Claire Regis 5, Thorp/Gilman 2

Championship: Eau Claire Regis 5, St. Croix Falls 4 - Ramblers advance to state for first time since 2007

Full D3 bracket available here

Division 4

Sectional 1 - Shell Lake

Webster 10, Solon Springs/Northwood 7

Boyceville 17, Independece/Gilmanton 3

Championship: Boyceville 14, Webster 0 (5 innings) - Bulldogs advance to state for second season in a row

Sectional 2 - Athens

Edgar 2, Three Lakes/Phelps 1

Greenwood 15, St. Thomas Aquinas/Lena 1

Championship: Greenwood 7, Edgar 3

Full D4 bracket available here