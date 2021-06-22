Raid on hideout of Myanmar militants sparks deadly shootout

BANGKOK (AP) — State media in Myanmar are reporting that a deadly shootout between security forces and militants opposed to army rule erupted in Myanmar’s second biggest city when a raid was carried out on a building that the government described as a hideout of “terrorists.” State-run TV said at least eight people were killed in the gun battle in Mandalay. The word “terrorists” is generally used by the government and state media to refer to members of the armed resistance that has arisen against the February military takeover that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Bombings and shootings in opposition to army rule have mounted in recent weeks.