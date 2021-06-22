Polish intelligence agencies link cyberattack to Russia

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government says it has evidence linking a recent cyber attack on thousands of email and social media accounts of politicians, public figures and other Poles to Russia’s secret services. The spokesman for the minister who coordinates Poland’s intelligence agencies claimed Tuesday that the attack had been intended to destabilize politics in Central Europe. He said steps have been taken to increase cybersecurity. Content allegedly coming from the email account of a top aide to the prime minister and relating to armaments purchases and Poland’s response to the coronavirus has been appearing this month on the Telegram communicator that originated in Russia in 2013.