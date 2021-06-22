Moscow imposes new virus restrictions as cases remain high

MOSCOW (AP) — The mayor of Moscow has announced new pandemic restrictions, saying the situation in the capital remains “very difficult.” The country’s state coronavirus task force reported 6,555 new COVID-19 cases in Moscow on Tuesday and 16,715 new infections across Russia. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin banned all entertainment and sports events at which more than 500 people are present starting Tuesday. And starting Monday, all Moscow restaurants, cafes and bars will only allow in customers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, recovered from the virus within the past six months or can provide a negative coronavirus test taken in the previous 72 hours. “The decisions that we’re making are difficult, unpopular, but necessary for saving people’s lives,” Sobyanin said.