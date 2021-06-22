Missing elderly woman found dead, son hospitalized

PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — On Monday, an elderly Marshfield woman and her son were reported missing, and then later found.

Now, officials say Barbara Wilson was found dead in Price County and the Price County Sheriff's Office say she likely died of exposure, but the autopsy is pending to confirm the suspicion.

Her son, Dale Wilson, is hospitalized in Medford for exposure.

Both were located by members of the Price County Sheriff’s Office and Sawyer County Search & Rescue Team.