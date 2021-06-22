Mexico’s Caribbean coast hit by heavy seaweed, more expected

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Environmentalists and tourism operators on Mexico’s Caribbean coast are complaining about mounds of foul-smelling sargassum — a seaweed-like algae — piling up on beaches and turning turquoise waters brown. The seaweed is hitting resorts like Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum further south on the coast. But experts at the University of South Florida say sargassum was at “a historical record” in the Caribbean in May and that 2021 may see large beachings, as happened in 2018. A coalition of environmental and tourism groups has circulated a petition calling on the government to do mores, writing “We are drowning in Sargazo!”